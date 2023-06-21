Sheriff cruiser hits, kills pedestrian on Crain Highway

WALDORF, Md. — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a Charles County Sheriff's Office cruiser early Wednesday morning. The Charles County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened in the 3600 block of Crain Highway around 4 a.m.
According to the sheriff's office, the deputy attempted to render first aid to the struck pedestrian until paramedics arrived, but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. A portion of Crain Highway around the crash scene is closed Wednesday while the traffic investigation continues. Traffic is being directed to an alternate route on Smallwood Drive.
Deputies investigating the crash have not released information about the circumstances surrounding the deadly crash. The pedestrian who was struck has not yet been identified by police.
This is a developing story. We are working on gathering more information. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
