Street closures, parking restrictions ahead of IMF/World Bank spring meetings

WASHINGTON — Several road closures and parking restrictions will go into effect for parts of Washington, D.C. as the 2023 IMF/World Bank spring meetings kick off.
The restrictions will be effect from Sunday, April 9 until Sunday, April 16, 2023.
Here's what you need to know:
Emergency No Parking, from 6 a.m. Sunday, April 9 until Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m.
- H Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to 20th Street, NW
- 19th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to G Street, NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 19th Street to 1924 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW (south curb only)
- G Street from 19th Street to 20th Street, NW (north curb only)
Closed To Traffic, from 6 p.m. Sunday, April 9 until Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m.
- H Street from 19th Street to 20th Street, NW
Closed To Traffic, from 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 until 10 p.m. Friday, April 14.
- H Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to 20th Street, NW
- 19th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to G Street, NW
For the latest traffic information in the District, check out DC Police Traffic on Twitter.
