Street closures, parking restrictions ahead of IMF/World Bank spring meetings

From Sunday, April 9 until Sunday, April 16, 2023, the IMF/World Bank spring meetings will take place in the District.

WASHINGTON — Several road closures and parking restrictions will go into effect for parts of Washington, D.C. as the 2023 IMF/World Bank spring meetings kick off.

The restrictions will be effect from Sunday, April 9 until Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Here's what you need to know:

Emergency No Parking, from 6 a.m. Sunday, April 9 until Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m.

H Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to 20th Street, NW

19th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to G Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 19th Street to 1924 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW (south curb only)

G Street from 19th Street to 20th Street, NW (north curb only)

Closed To Traffic, from 6 p.m. Sunday, April 9 until Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m.

H Street from 19th Street to 20th Street, NW

Closed To Traffic, from 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 until 10 p.m. Friday, April 14.

H Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to 20th Street, NW

19th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to G Street, NW

For the latest traffic information in the District, check out DC Police Traffic on Twitter.