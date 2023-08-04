x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Street closures, parking restrictions ahead of IMF/World Bank spring meetings

From Sunday, April 9 until Sunday, April 16, 2023, the IMF/World Bank spring meetings will take place in the District.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — Several road closures and parking restrictions will go into effect for parts of Washington, D.C. as the 2023 IMF/World Bank spring meetings kick off.

The restrictions will be effect from Sunday, April 9 until Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Here's what you need to know:

Emergency No Parking, from 6 a.m. Sunday, April 9 until Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m.

  • H Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to 20th Street, NW
  • 19th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to G Street, NW
  • Pennsylvania Avenue from 19th Street to 1924 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW (south curb only)
  • G Street from 19th Street to 20th Street, NW (north curb only)

Closed To Traffic, from 6 p.m. Sunday, April 9 until Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m. 

  • H Street from 19th Street to 20th Street, NW

Closed To Traffic, from 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 until 10 p.m. Friday, April 14.

  • H Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to 20th Street, NW
  • 19th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to G Street, NW

For the latest traffic information in the District, check out DC Police Traffic on Twitter

Related Articles

WATCH NEXT:

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Before You Leave, Check This Out