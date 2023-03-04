Overturned tractor-trailer causes major delays on I-95 southbound

All southbound lanes are closed south of exit 130 in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Drivers are being asked to remain cautious and seek an alternate route after a tractor-trailer truck crashed and overturned on Interstate 95 southbound in Fredericksburg, Virginia on Saturday.

All lanes closed south of exit 130 in Fredericksburg at mile marker 129 after the crash, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

As of 8:30 p.m., officials say two southbound lanes of travel have reopened.

Transportation officials say drivers should still expect delays in the Fredericksburg area as well as on connecting routes, such as Route 1 and Route 3.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the collision. They have not announced any possible contributing factors to the crash.

The identity of the person driving the tractor-trailer truck that overturned has yet to be revealed. Police have not released any details regarding the driver's physical condition at this time.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details on this collision involving a tractor-trailer truck. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.