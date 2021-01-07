Lanes shut down on OL Rockville Pike due to overturned tractor-trailer

A truck carrying liquid asphalt overturned early Thursday morning, causing the closure, Maryland State Police say.

WASHINGTON — An overturned tractor-trailer hauling liquid asphalt has shut down lanes on the Outer Loop of the Baltimore Washington Parkway at Rockville Pike early Thursday morning, according to Maryland State Police (MSP).

The crash happened west of the Route 355 overpass just before 4 a.m., MSP said. The crash also caused a diesel fuel spill from the truck.

The driver of the truck was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries for treatment.

As of 4:50 a.m., some lanes of the Outer Loop are shut down and one lane is open to access on northbound Interstate 270.

MSP tells WUSA9 that a tow truck is on the way to clear the wreck, and a hazardous materials crew is en route to deal with the fuel spill.

Police on the scene tell us the clean-up from the crash could take at least two hours, but it could take longer. Drivers should expect major delays.

MSP is working to set up a detour on Route 355/Rockville Pike.

