Northeast DC crash sends driver to hospital

WASHINGTON — A driver was hospitalized with serious injuries after an early morning crash in Northeast D.C. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

D.C. firefighters and emergency crews were called to a reported crash with entrapment near the intersection of New York Avenue Northeast and Fenwick Street Northeast in Ivy City just after 3 a.m. Responding crews found a white sedan had hit a tree and a pole in the area. Although it was reported as a crash with entrapment, firefighters said the driver was not trapped.

Photos on social media show the crash scene. The white car is destroyed and part of the tree is sheered off and sitting in the road.

Crash with entrapment NY Ave & Fenwick St NE. Vehicle hit tree and pole. 1 victim removed and transported with serious injuries. Call was dispatched at 3:02 AM. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/tT9ATRjFIS — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 26, 2023

No other injuries were reported as a result of this crash. Police are still working to determine whether speed or alcohol were factors. Additional details were not immediately available Monday morning.