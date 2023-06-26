Northeast DC crash sends driver to hospital

WASHINGTON — A driver was hospitalized with serious injuries after an early morning crash in Northeast D.C. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
D.C. firefighters and emergency crews were called to a reported crash with entrapment near the intersection of New York Avenue Northeast and Fenwick Street Northeast in Ivy City just after 3 a.m. Responding crews found a white sedan had hit a tree and a pole in the area. Although it was reported as a crash with entrapment, firefighters said the driver was not trapped.
Photos on social media show the crash scene. The white car is destroyed and part of the tree is sheered off and sitting in the road.
No other injuries were reported as a result of this crash. Police are still working to determine whether speed or alcohol were factors. Additional details were not immediately available Monday morning.
This is a developing story. We are working to confirm more information. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
