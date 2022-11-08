x
Car slams into DC home with people inside, police say

Four people were displaced after the crash and the driver was hospitalized with serious injuries.

WASHINGTON — A driver crashed their car into a D.C. home Thursday morning. People were inside the home at the time of the crash, firefighters said.

It happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the unit block of Florida Avenue, Northeast.

DC Fire and EMS posted photos from the scene on Twitter. Crews said four people were inside and were evacuated and unhurt. The driver of the car was hospitalized with serious injuries, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening. 

Firefighters said the building sustained structural damage and a building inspector was headed to the crash scene.

Investigators have not yet said what led up to the crash.

The Red Cross is helping the people in the home who have been displaced.

