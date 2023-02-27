Tractor-trailer crash closes northbound lanes of I-95 in Spotsylvania Co.

Virginia Department of Transportation says the crash caused several miles of congestion.

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — All northbound lanes of Interstate 95 are closed in Spotsylvania County because of a crash involving a tractor trailer Monday morning. Several miles of congestion exists in the northbound lanes approaching the crash scene, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

According to VDOT, the crash happened at mile marker 125, near the Route 17 (Mills Drive) overpass around 10 a.m.

I-95 northbound through travelers are encouraged to seek alternative routes to avoid delays, including using the I-95 exit 118 (Thornburg) to Route 1 Northbound.

Northbound through travelers with destinations beyond the Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C., regions may consider taking I-95 northbound exit 104 (Carmel Church) in Caroline County to Route 207 eastbound to Route 301 northbound, VDOT says.

Investigators are still working to figure out what caused the crash. There is no word yet on any injuries as a result of the crash.