Westbound New York Ave NE closed overnight for sign improvement project, DDOT says

Here's how to get around the closure.

WASHINGTON — Westbound lanes of New York Avenue NE are closed overnight Friday into Saturday morning for a construction project, The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) said in a release.

New York Avenue will be closed between South Dakota Avenue NE and Bladensburg Road NE from 8 p.m., January 28, to 8 a.m. January 29, to perform sign structure installation activities, weather permitting.

"Due to the dynamic nature of construction projects, the start of these lane, ramp and shoulder closures may be delayed or postponed based on weather, field conditions, and/or other construction activities," DDOT said in a release.

The closure is part of the Interstate 395 Sign Structure Improvement Project. The project focuses on the replacement and repair of existing sign structures along the I-395 corridor. This includes the corridor-wide furnishing and installation of overhead traffic guide signs (sign mounting structures and panels), electrical systems, and lighting fixtures. There will also be the removal of existing overhead signs, sign structures, and electrical systems. The project will provide corridor wide improvements to the guide signing and lighting between the 12th Street Expressway and D Street, SW.

Vehicles will be detoured using South Dakota Avenue NE and Bladensburg Road NE. Notable delays should be expected around the project area and motorists are advised to use an alternative route, if possible.