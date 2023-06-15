National Park Service truck crashes into Potomac River

The cause of the crash is still under investigation

WASHINGTON — Water rescue crews pulled a National Park Service pickup truck from the water of the Potomac River Wednesday evening.

DC Fire and EMS was called to the area of Ohio Drive and Buckeye Drive Southwest on the Potomac River side around 8:30 p.m. Crews found the NPS truck partially in the water. The truck had gone through a fence.

Mike Litterst, a spokesperson for the Park Service, said the vehicle was a maintenance truck. A heavy wrecker was requested to get the truck out of the water. Litterst said the driver was not injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Additional details were not immediately available.