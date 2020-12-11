All lanes of outer loop on I-495 reopened after significant debris in roadway

All lanes of the outer loop reopened to drivers shortly after 1 p.m.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Drivers ran into traffic delays on the outer loop of the Beltway in Montgomery County after significant debris from Thursday's severe weather was on the interstate.

Montgomery County Fire & EMS spokesperson Pete Piringer said the incident occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning between Old Georgetown Road and Rockville Pike.

The debris in the roadway also caused damage to several vehicles, Piringer said.

Montgomery County Fire & EMS officials urged drivers to seek alternative routes as they continued to clean up the roadway and finished their investigation.

Traffic Advisory - OL I495 Beltway currently shut down, all lanes BLOCKED between Rockville Pike and Old Georgetown Road, significant debris in the roadway several damage vehicles https://t.co/Kgan1IKqFJ pic.twitter.com/isEyRS1hsp — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 12, 2020