WMATA wants to delay DC's fare-free bus program by a year

WASHINGTON — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) board has penned a letter to D.C. officials requesting a big delay for a plan to make Metrobus fares free for riders.

WMATA Board of Directors Chair Paul Smedberg sent the letter to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and other Council members.

In the letter, Smedberg explains that the pause would help the board get a better idea as a region for the implementation of the zero fare plan, as Metro is currently in the process of rolling out its Better Bus Network.

He also points to impending budgeting issues as a reason for shelving the free bus program for now.

"Most importantly, we are facing a steep fiscal cliff in FY2025 that requires the region’s total attention," Smedberg writes.

Another factor Smedberg addresses in the letter is the K Street Transitway, saying the Better Bus Network may need to be "reworked" if the Transitway does not proceed.

"Based on all of these factors, the WMATA Board does not believe now is the right time to engage in discussions with the District about a zero-fare program," Smedberg writes. "Therefore, we ask that the Council defer the legislation for one year in order to further a regional approach to zero fare policy."

In response to the letter, Councilmember Charles Allen, who chairs the Committee on Transportation & the Environment, said he was frustrated by the delay.