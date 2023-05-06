WMATA adding new express shuttles for Orange, Silver lines

The Silver Line Limited shuttle will continue to run as scheduled between the Dulles Airport, McLean, and Rosslyn Metro stops.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) announced Saturday that they are adding new express shuttles for the Orange and Silver lines to help combat crowding.

WMATA stated in a tweet that they recognize crowding concerns with the Orange and Silver lines shuttle service and are working to continue to adapt their plan. To help, starting on Saturday, Metro decided to add new Express shuttles that operate seven days a week between the Rosslyn and McLean stations in Arlington.

On Monday, they will also have more buses available on all the shuttle routes. "This added service means we'll be able to move more people and decrease wait times," WMATA said.

