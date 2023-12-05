After construction, Orange and Silver Line Metro stations to reopen Monday

Here's what Metro riders need to know.

WASHINGTON — On Monday, multiple Metro lines will reopen for the first time since their closure earlier this month. In early June, the Metro's 2023 Major Construction initiative shut down multiple Orange and Silver Line stations for construction. Now that the first stage of construction is complete, two stations are reopening, and the Silver Line service is returning to normal. The WMATA project laid down miles of new rail and fiber-optic cables to improve Metro safety.

The initiative has been focused on maintaining safe, reliable service for customers. Over the course of the project, Metro construction crews replaced 1,800 tons of rail. The crews removed and replaced each piece of rail — each stretching the length of the Metro platform.

The crews made 220 welds across the Metro line, after joining the rails piece-by-piece, to ensure a safe continuous welded rail.

"Our team has made great progress on this work so far. As of last week, our team has replaced 15.5 miles of track, installed nearly 36 miles of fiber-optic cable, replaced two diamond interlockings, and installed 13 new switch machines," said Metro Chief of Infrastructure Andy Off. "They are working to keep the system safe and reliable, and we thank our customers and visitors to the area for their understanding and patience."

But Metro summer construction projects are not over yet. The initiative involves two stages to improve the safety of the Metro. Replacing the rails on the Orange and Silver lines was only the first.

The second stage is to replace rails and continue installation of fiber-optic cables on the Orange line between Vienna and West Falls Church. This construction will continue through July 16, which means that the Vienna and Dunn Loring stations will remain closed until then.

After the remaining rail replacement has been completed on that section of the Orange line, fiber-optic installation will then move to the Green line. Stations between Fort Totten and Greenbelt will close from July 22 through September 4.

During construction, the Metro teams found other opportunities to improve safety beyond just rail replacement and cable installation. During the project, Metro construction crews also cleared 42,000 linear feet of trees, bushes, grasses, and invasive vines near the tracks. Vegetation can pose hazards for Metro lines by impeding line of sight, causing service disruptions, catching fire due to extreme temperatures, or causing drainage issues given severe weather.

Until all the lines are fully open and operational, other options for commuters who rely on the Orange and Silver lines will remain open. Free shuttle bus service to and from open stations on the Orange and Silver are still available during current station closures. The WMATA still warns commuters to allow some extra time for daily travel, despite new clear signage and additional Metro staff available for customer assistance.

Outside of work zones, Metro service remains relatively normal. Due to other systems downtown attracting more traffic than normal, the busiest parts of the system will continue to receive frequent service. Between Rosslyn and Stadium-Armory and between L'Enfant Plaza and Mt Vernon Sq, trains will arrive at the stations every 4-6 minutes all day.