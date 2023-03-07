Clarendon Metro station evacuated due to smoke

Arlington firefighters investigated and could not find the source of the smoke.

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Clarendon Metro station was briefly evacuated Tuesday morning due to a report of smoke on the platform. Metro first reported a "track problem" at 8:17 a.m. By 8:43 a.m., the situation had been resolved.

Arlington firefighters and emergency crews were called to the 3100 block of Clarendon Boulevard for a report of smoke in the Metro station. Arriving crews found light smoke on the platform level, but reported the smoke quickly dissipated. After investigating, firefighters were unable to find the source of the smoke and the scene was turned over to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

Orange and Silver Line train service was suspended for a short time due to fire department activity, but service has since been restored. WMATA warns of some residual delays in the area.