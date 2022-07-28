Taking the Blue, Orange or Silver lines on Metro? Soon, there will be shorter wait times

The positive change will begin on Aug. 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — More trains and lower wait times are coming to certain Metro lines come August.

The Blue, Orange and Silver lines will see trains arrive every 15 minutes on weekdays, matching service on the Green and Yellow lines. WMATA says that for most customers, a train will be at a platform every five to eight minutes. Previous wait times were averaging 20 minutes.

In September, Metro said that they plan to expand service improvements on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines to weekends, providing the same level of service every 15 minutes on Saturdays and Sundays; all while the weekend fare is $2 one-way, everywhere.

“Improving service for customers is how we will restore the confidence of the National Capital Region,” Randy Clarke, Metro general manager and chief executive officer, said. “Restoring [7000-series] service frequency and providing even more improvements is my focus.”