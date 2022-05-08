Rust on rails delays Metro Silver Line safety drill

Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said that the rust was a result of unused tracks and that ultimately it is not a safety or construction issue.

RESTON, Va. — An emergency safety drill on Metro's soon-to-open Silver Line extension Wednesday ended up delayed when rust was found on the tracks.

Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said in a tweet that although the drill was delayed, the rust is no reason for greater concern.

"While today’s emergency drill didn’t go perfectly it’s important to clarify that rail rust occurs when trains are not running & is not a safety or construction issue," he posted. "Pre start-up simulation testing will clean this up similar to what other lines look like."

In total, the exercise brought more than 100 fire and emergency personnel to the new Ashburn station on the Silver Line extension as part of a full-scale emergency drill. Metro conducted the exercise in coordination with Fairfax County, Loudoun County and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) as part of preparations for the opening of the Silver Line Extension expected later this fall, which is meant to bring six new stations to the line.