Track repair work completed near National Airport after Blue Line train derailment

Metro warned commuters of possible delays over the weekend as WMATA worked to repair a section of track in Arlington.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. — WMATA has good news. Track repairs are complete and service is returning to normal after a Blue Line train derailment Friday morning.

Metro warned commuters of possible delays over the weekend as WMATA worked to repair a section of track in Arlington.

According to Metro CEO Randy Clarke, a 7000-series train derailed after hitting a 20-inch diameter object on the tracks that fell from an earlier 3000-series train, possibly from part of a brake assembly. The front axle of the front car lifted from the track after hitting the object causing the derailment.

Forty-three passengers were onboard, and no injuries were reported.

There is no indication at all, according to Clarke, that the 7000-series train had any issues, based on his observation of video footage that he called "illustrative." He said 7000-series trains have their wheels inspected every 30 days, and the train that derailed was last inspected on Sept. 1.

Good news! Track repairs completed. No single tracking in the morning. Please see graphic below for near normal frequencies. #wmata pic.twitter.com/yerXmR7QYv — Metro Forward (@wmata) October 2, 2023

The CEO also added that the piece that fell off the 3000-series train would not have impacted the braking systems for that train. However, on Saturday Clarke ordered all 2000- and 3000-series railcars to be removed from service. Since then, 102 cars have been inspected, and 32 were found to have "non-conforming bolts."

"The 2000- and 3000-series cars, built in the mid-1980’s are reaching the end of their useful life and are scheduled to be replaced by new 8000-series railcars," Metro wrote in a statement.