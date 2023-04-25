Purple Line construction to impact some Red Line stops

Blast operations begin Tuesday on Elm Street at Wisconsin Avenue.

WASHINGTON — Construction on Metro's Purple Line resumes Tuesday, April 25. Crews will resume excavation in the Purple Line’s elevator shaft to connect to Metro's Red Line in Bethesda.

The operation will include blasting the rock within the shaft located at the work zone on Elm Street at Wisconsin Avenue. Blasting is planned during daytime hours with additional work in the area happening over multiple shifts between excavation and removal debris from the work site.

Metro says Red Line delays are possible while work is underway beginning around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

In advance of each blast, a warning siren will be activated. Use of backup alarms will be limited during nighttime hours. Work may occur in two shifts weekdays and weekends, as needed, Metro officials said.

The 16.2 mile long Purple Line is under construction across the alignment from Bethesda to New Carrollton. Currently most of the work happening is heavily related to utility relocation both overhead and underground to make way for the Purple Line. Additional work taking place includes excavation and building retaining walls, creating the Plymouth Street Tunnel, building the operation and maintenance facilities, and work on bridges such as Lyttonsville Place Bridge and Rock Creek Bridge. The construction phase of the project is projected to last through 2026.