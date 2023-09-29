50 passengers onboard derailed Metro train, some Blue/Yellow Line delays

Blue and Yellow Line service was suspended Friday morning and shuttle service has been requested.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Va. — Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority officials say a train derailed outside Reagan National Airport Friday morning. WMATA says it happened around 10 a.m. As a result, Yellow and Blue Line service between Potomac Yard and National Airport has been suspended.

The severity of the derailment is not known, but WMATA says no injuries have been reported so far. Metro says 50 passengers were on board at the time. Officials say a train operator is inspecting the train. Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police and fire departments are also on scene, according to a spokesperson.

A Metro spokesperson said all 50 passengers who were on board the train at the time have been transferred via shuttle to another train to continue their trips.

Shuttles have been requested for commuters while service is suspended. In a post on social media, Metro said they are monitoring the situation closely and will provide updates when they become available.

Here's a live look at the scene:

This comes as Metro grapples with a looming fiscal cliff. In the coming months, Metro faces key decisions that could mean the difference between layoffs and closing a $750 million budget gap.

Metro says the problem is fewer people are riding Metro while at the same time, it's getting more expensive to operate. Drastic cuts may need to be made to offset the shortfall in the 2025 fiscal year that starts in July of 2024.

According to documents from the Metro Finance and Capital Committee, Metro sustained operations starting in 2020 through federal relief, which offset the revenue lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials are forecasting that the funding through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 may be exhausted in Fiscal Year 2024 (FY2024), leaving a budget gap of $750 million beginning in FY2025.

“We are trying to be transparent, early, not trying to bring anxiety, fear and shock,” Metro GM Randy Clarke said.

In order to close the deficit, Metro estimates it would need to cut service by 67%, which would halt the ridership recovery, reduce or eliminate most service, and necessitate steep reductions in maintenance, police, and customer service functions.