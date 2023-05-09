Man critically hurt after stabbing at Naylor Road Metro bus bay

The man was hospitalized in critical condition.

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A man is fighting for his life in the hospital after he was stabbed several times at the Naylor Road Metro station early Tuesday morning. Authorities are still investigating exactly what happened. So far, no arrests have been made.

According to a spokesperson for Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, Metro Transit Police were called to the Metro station located on Branch Avenue in Temple Hills around 1 a.m. Once there, officers found a man with multiple stab wounds near the station's bus bay. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He has not been identified by police.

Police are still searching for the person responsible for the stabbing and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have information about this case is urged to call investigators via Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is the latest instance of violence at a Metro station. On Sunday, a woman was stabbed while aboard a Green Line train in Navy Yard. A man was arrested Monday in connection to that case.