Metro worker accused of taking money to allow people to inspect, test drive vans before auction

WASHINGTON — A Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) employee is facing charges of extortion and bribery after allegedly charging at least one person to inspect or test drive Metro vans before they were to be sold at auction.

These paratransit vans were part of WMATA's surplus property and were to be sold "as is" with no refunds. WMATA allows customers to inspect the vehicles free of charge but does not allow any test drives.

According to an unsealed indictment, 52-year-old Tyrone Hunter, of Seat Pleasant, Maryland, worked for WMATA as an Investment Recovery Administrator for the agency's Office of Property Reutilization and Disposition Services. As part of his job, Hunter was responsible for the disposal of WMATA surplus property.

Officials allege that Hunter used his position to demand that a customer pay him in exchange for the opportunity to fully inspect and test drive WMATA paratransit vans before bidding on them. Additionally, he is accused of taking cash payments from a WMATA surplus customer in exchange for giving that customer favorable treatment in two surplus property sales.

He was later arrested and charged with two counts of extortion under color of official right and two counts of bribery concerning federal programs.