Metro unveils new Metrorail map with the new Silver Line stations

WASHINGTON — Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) is rolling out a new Metrorail map, updating the iconic design with the addition of the six new Silver Line stations.
Metro riders will start seeing new maps in stations, trains and transit centers, featuring Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Washington Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn on Friday. The new map will also show Potomac Yard Station as a future station.
WMATA has the lengthy task of replacing more than 5,000 maps in stations and trains across the DMV to reflect the changes. Metro is getting a head start now for what will take more than a month to replace every physical map, while digital maps will be changed upon the opening of the Silver Line extension.
The final stages of prep for the opening of the Silver Line extension, which will link the rail system to Washington Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County for the first time, are underway.
The simulated service of the Silver Line is set to begin in October. Metro’s Board of Directors gave General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke the authority to accept the project after completion of certain conditions that must be met by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, and safety certification. Metro management will then set a date to begin service.
