'Network issues' impacting Metro train service

The network issue is preventing the rail operations from monitoring train movements, a spokesperson said.

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) officials say network issues are impacting train service on all train lines Wednesday morning.

In a statement, a WMATA spokesperson said Metro personnel are investigating and troubleshooting the issue, "however, there is currently no estimate for full network restoration," the statement reads. The spokesperson also said station managers and Metro Transit Police are actively monitoring for any crowding issues.

Initially, Metro alerted commuters to delays on the Red, Orange, Blue and Silver lines, before saying the network issue was systemwide and causing major delays just before 8 a.m.

As of 8:45 a.m., Ian Jannetta with Metro said the delays had been downgraded from major, but are still possible.

"Trains are moving. The network issue is preventing rail operations from accurately monitoring train movements throughout the system," Jannetta said in a statement. "Communications with trains, stations, and cameras are not impacted."

This latest report of delays comes hours after Yellow and Green line customers experienced delays during the evening commute Tuesday due to track inspections after a report of sparking.

Over the weekend, an electrical issue caused major delays when stations were shut down along the Red line. Those delays extended into the Monday morning rush before all services were restored.

WMATA had previously announced that wait times on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines would be reduced starting August 1.