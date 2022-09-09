Fire on Metro train evacuates Eastern Market station

Fire officials said a small fire started on the train before it arrived at the station, but was out before crews arrived on scene.

WASHINGTON — A small fire on a Metro train led to the evacuation of the Eastern Market station in D.C. Friday morning.

D.C. Fire and EMS crews responded to a report of a fire around 9:30 a.m. Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) temporarily suspended service between Federal Center and Stadium Armory due to fire department activity. The station was evacuated to clear smoke.

Commuter Sebastián Di-Majo posted a video on Twitter showing smoke pouring from the train on Twitter Friday morning. Metro CEO Randy Clarke also took to Twitter Friday to say he was stuck on a train and that initial reports was that there was a seat on fire. Firefighters have not confirmed the cause of the fire or whether it was intentionally set.

Sorry for this morning’s service impacts everyone. I’ve been stuck on a train as well. Talking w/ customer Antione who is also impacted. Earlier reports or a seat on fire on a train at Eastern Market. We are moving. We will update w/ more info after an investigation occurs. https://t.co/Qz1O1dt4qH pic.twitter.com/AvCfPFp3pO — Randy Clarke 🚌🚊🚍 (@wmataGM) September 9, 2022

According to Vito Maggiolo, spokesperson for the fire department, the small fire started on the train while it was moving and before it arrived at Eastern Market station. The fire was out before DC Fire crews arrived on scene.

WMATA spokesperson Ian Janetta said the fire was extinguished quickly by the train operator, who was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Janetta said Metro Transit Police are processing the train as a crime scene.