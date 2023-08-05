Metro summer construction begins on Orange Line Friday

Here's what commuters need to know about Metro's summer construction projects.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Beginning Friday, May 12, Metro will begin a 10-day construction project on the Orange Line. The project will complete structural work and waterproofing on the platform canopies at Minnesota Ave and Deanwood stations.

During construction, the stations will remain open, with trains single tracking between Stadium-Armory and Cheverly to maintain rail service for customers.

Metro will run additional “Orange Line Plus” train service between Vienna and Downtown Largo during the morning and evening rush hours only (6 - 9 a.m. and 3 - 6 p.m.) to alleviate capacity concerns outside of the construction area at busier downtown stations. Orange+ trains will run every 24 minutes, with service to/from Downtown Largo, while traditional Orange Line trains will run every 24 minutes to/from New Carrollton. Combined, the Orange+ and Orange lines and the Blue and Silver lines will continue to provide high-frequency service with trains arriving every four minutes on average between Rosslyn and Stadium-Armory. Due to operational constraints some customers may experience wait times up to nine minutes.

"We are continuously working to maintain our infrastructure and have prioritized major construction during the summer months when ridership tends to be lower," said Metro General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke. "At the same time, we are striking a balance to run as much service as possible and provide travel alternatives through the summer so that your Metro continues to meet our customers' needs."

During evening rush hours, trains will operate more frequently in the direction of the busiest travel. Orange and Orange+ trains in the direction of Vienna will run every 9-15 minutes, while Orange and Orange+ trains in the direction of New Carrollton or Downtown Largo will arrive 6-18 minutes apart.

Outside of peak periods and on weekends, Orange Line trains will run every 20 minutes between Vienna and New Carrollton only. Orange+ trains will not operate during these times. Metro will also run additional trains throughout the day between Vienna and downtown stations to reduce wait times.

The Orange Line work kicks off the 2023 Major Construction projects this summer.

Service information:

Cheverly - Minnesota Ave: Roof Work (May 12-21, 2023)

Supplemental Weekend Express Shuttle Service (May 13-14, 20-21):

Express shuttle bus service between Stadium-Armory and New Carrollton will operate to supplement rail service and mitigate wait times.

Shuttle buses will operate the same hours as the rail system.

Buses will depart on a variable schedule, with wait times of approximately 10 minutes or less based on demand.

Rail Service - Single tracking between Stadium-Armory and Cheverly :

Downtown core service area

Customers will continue to find frequent service at stations served by multiple lines.

Trains will arrive at stations every 2-9 minutes between Rosslyn and Stadium-Armory during rush hours (6-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m.) every 2-11 minutes all other times.

Weekday AM rush hour (6-9 a.m.)

Eastbound to New Carrollton/Downtown Largo on the Orange Line and Orange+ trains operate every 12 minutes on average between Vienna and Stadium-Armory.

on the Orange Line and Orange+ trains operate every 12 minutes on average between Vienna and Stadium-Armory. Westbound to Vienna on the Orange Line and Orange + operate every 2-22 minutes apart between Stadium Armory and Vienna due to operational constraints.

on the Orange Line and Orange + operate every 2-22 minutes apart between Stadium Armory and Vienna due to operational constraints. Orange Line trains every 24 minutes between Stadium-Armory and New Carrollton.

Orange Line+ trains every 24 minutes between Stadium-Armory and Downtown Largo.

Weekday PM rush hour (3-6 p.m.)

Westbound to Vienna on the Orange Line and Orange+ trains operate every 9-15 minutes between Stadium-Armory and Vienna due to operational constraints.

on the Orange Line and Orange+ trains operate every 9-15 minutes between Stadium-Armory and Vienna due to operational constraints. Eastbound to New Carrollton/Downtown Largo on the Orange Line and Orange + trains operate every 6-18 minutes apart between Vienna and Stadium-Armory due to operational constraints.

on the Orange Line and Orange + trains operate every 6-18 minutes apart between Vienna and Stadium-Armory due to operational constraints. All other times of the day and weekends

Orange Line trains every 20 minutes between Vienna and New Carrollton.

Additional trains will operate between Vienna and downtown stations throughout the day to reduce wait times.

Other Metrorail service information Trains will arrive every four minutes between L’Enfant Plaza and Mt Vernon Square during rush hours (6-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m.) and every 5-6 minutes all other times. Between Stadium-Armory and Largo, served by the Blue, Silver and Orange+(rush hours only) lines, trains will arrive at stations during rush hours (6-9 a. m. and 3-6 p.m.) every 5-6 minutes, every 7-8 minutes all other times on average.



Here's the timeline for other summer construction projects for 2023: