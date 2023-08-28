Metro introduces new faregate lanes for DC students

WASHINGTON — Metro is reminding DC Public School students that riding to and from school is free. As the new school year begins, students will see "Kids Ride Free" signage directing them to use specific faregates at Metro stations most used by kids.
The Kids Ride Free (KRF) program allows students to ride for free on Metrobus, Metrorail, and the DC Circulator while traveling within the District.
To be eligible for participation in the KRF program, each student must be:
- A resident of the District of Columbia, and
- Ages 5 through 21, and
- Enrolled in an elementary or secondary public, charter, private or parochial school located within the District or youth in the care of the District.
Last year's KRF SmarTrip cards will remain valid through September to allow time for distribution of this year's cards.
A supply of the new cards will be sent directly to all D.C. public and charter schools for distribution to eligible students. Students can collect their new School Year 2023-2024 KRF SmarTrip cards from their school ID administrators like they did during the last school year.
Metro has begun working with the District to make Kids Ride Free cards available in mobile wallets in the future to give students with smartphones a convenient way to get to school without the risk of losing their physical cards.
Stations with Kids Ride Free faregate lanes include:
- Anacostia
- Congress Heights
- Minnesota Ave
- NoMa-Gallaudet
- L’Enfant Plaza
- Waterfront
- Tenleytown
- Columbia Heights
- Georgia Ave-Petworth
- Stadium-Armory
In addition, the Metro Transit Police Department is participating in the Safe Passage Program, a collaboration with DC Police and the District Department of Transportation to improve safety for children. MTPDs efforts include proactive outreach so students are prepared with safety tips while using Metro and strategic deployments to stations with high student ridership.