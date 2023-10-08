x
Metro

Metro services on Indigenous Peoples' Day

WASHINGTON — Indigenous Peoples' Day is Monday and metro services will be impacted over the holiday. Officials say metro services will operate at weekend service levels. Metro's customer service will operate from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The Metrorail will operate on normal weekend level services without any scheduled track work, however, metro riders can expect regular weekday fares, according to Metro officials. Parking will be free at all metro parking lots. Metrorail services will be open from 5 a.m. until midnight.

Metrobus services will also see some changes that differ from typical weekday scheduling. On Monday buses will operate on a Saturday supplement schedule, according to Metro officials and hours will vary by route. 

MetroAccess will see some consistency for the holiday. According to Metro officials, MetroAccess will have normal services on Monday and customers can make a call to make separate reservations for travel.

