'Near normal Monday service' | Track repair work continues near National Airport after Blue Line train derailment

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. — Metro warned commuters that they may experience minor delays Monday morning as WMATA continues to repair a section of track in Arlington where a Blue Line train derailed Friday morning.

According to Metro's early morning posts on social media, Blue/Yellow Line trains are running every 15 minutes with single tracking occurring between National Airport and Potomac Yard.

"Expect delays in both directions," a post on X read.

A statement from Metro said the repairs have been happening "around the clock" since the derailment to replace the damaged track.

Metro CEO Randy Clarke called Monday's overall service "near normal" as he posted some photos of the track work being done, as well as the ongoing inspection of its older fleet of trains.

👇Monday near normal 🚇service w/ single tracking delays on 🔵🟡. Team making good progress to fix track & inspect 2-3K cars. Pls use MetroPulse to track real time trains etc. Appreciate our customers patience. https://t.co/euc28Yfigp https://t.co/YMnBxdS3M3 — Randy Clarke (@wmataGM) October 1, 2023

According to Clarke, a 7000-series train derailed after hitting a 20-inch diameter object on the tracks that fell from an earlier 3000-series train, possibly from part of a brake assembly. The front axel of the front car lifted from the track after hitting the object causing the derailment.

Forty-three passengers were onboard, and no injuries were reported.

There is no indication at all, according to Clarke, that the 7000-series train had any issues, based on his observation of video footage that he called "illustrative." He said 7000-series trains have their wheels inspected every 30 days, and the train that derailed was last inspected on Sept. 1.

The CEO also added that the piece that fell off the 3000-series train would not have impacted braking systems for that train. However, on Saturday Clarke ordered all 2000- and 3000-series railcars to be removed from service. Since then, 102 cars have been inspected, and 32 were found to have "non-conforming bolts."