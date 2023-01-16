Metro reducing service to Blue, Orange, and Silver lines after safety report from WMSC

This move is being done to comply with directions received by WMSC on Friday evening, ahead of the holiday weekend.

WASHINGTON — Metro riders will be feeling the effects of change as service to the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines will be reduced through most of the week. This decision comes after safety watchdog Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WMSC) sidelined more than 50 rail operators, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said Monday.

Trains on those three lines of service will be reduced for customers from every 15 minutes to every 25 minutes beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17, through most of the week. The Green and Red line service should not be impacted by this change.

This move is being done to comply with directions received by WMSC on Friday evening, ahead of the holiday weekend.

“Safety is an absolute core value of Metro; however, we are exasperated with directives that are not based on risk analysis or facts,” said Chair Paul C. Smedberg. “The Board has tremendous confidence in the job our General Manager and his team of operations and safety professionals are doing, as evidenced by significant improvements we have seen in safe and reliable rail service.”

The WMSC identified and communicated to Metrorail specific safety concerns regarding Metrorail ignoring its train operator training requirements through our investigative process. The WMSC appreciates Metrorail taking first steps to start addressing these safety issues. https://t.co/emST5uHmGu — Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (@MetrorailSafety) January 13, 2023

According to Metro, currently, the rail operator training program requires 17 weeks of combined classroom and on-the-job training for student operators with an instructor in the cab, for at least 38 hours. Which they said is more than required in several other cities.

“This action presumes that operators who have been recently certified are unfit for service,” said Metro Chief of Safety and Readiness Theresa M. Impastato. Which WMATA continued to state is not the case as every operator has done their required 38 hours of instructor-supervised time in the cab and has passed an independent exam for certification.

But the safety commission says while investigating why a train operator ran a red light it found Metro had been deliberately ignoring train operator training requirements, WMSC told WUSA9.

In another directive, on Friday, WMSC halted the October Return to Service agreement with Metro, which would allow more trains in service. The directive denied Metro the ability to move to the next phase in the 7000-series railcar Return to Service plan even though Metro satisfied all the conditions in the plan, and has had no documented 7K wheel movement since May 23, 2022, according to a release from Metro.

“While we fundamentally disagree with the WMSC’s directives, we will comply, as I will not put our customers in the middle of a bureaucratic process that fundamentally does not enhance their safety,” General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke said. “This arbitrary decision is especially frustrating considering that Metro is prepared to increase service on multiple lines over the next month, which is only possible with more 7K trains. Unfortunately, despite the incredible efforts of the Metro team, our customers should expect the current service levels for the foreseeable future.”

Metro General Manager and Board Members held a virtual media briefing on rail service. Here is the link to the video: https://t.co/xA3OBJWRl6 #wmata — Metro (@wmata) January 16, 2023

Metro has filed formal petitions for reconsideration of WMSC directives that remove certified operators from service and stall the 7000-series Return to Service plan. In the petition, Metro states the agency has worked transparently, collaboratively, and side-by-side with the WMSC to track and share data on all 7000-series railcars, in 'exceedance' of the Return to Service Plan.