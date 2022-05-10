x
Metro

Metro Red Line trains running every 10 minutes this weekend

Trains will operate on normal service frequencies on all lines this weekend.

WASHINGTON — Metro's Red Line trains will be running every 10 minutes this weekend. That's an improvement from last weekend when trains were running every 15 minutes. A reminder: In observance of the holiday on Monday, trains will operate on a Saturday holiday schedule, opening at 5 a.m. and closing at midnight.

Red Line:

  • Trains every 10 minutes.

Blue Line:

  • Trains every 15 minutes.

Due to major construction on the Blue and Yellow lines:

  • Trains operate between National Airport and Largo/New Carrollton.
  • Franconia-Springfield, Van Dorn St., King St-Old Town, Braddock Rd stations closed. Free shuttle buses will operate as follows:
  • Express shuttles will be available most of the day (from 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.)

  • Sunday only, due to the Army Ten-Miler: 
    • At the event's request, Pentagon Station will be closed from opening until 8 a.m. as the race will be using a staggered start for health and safety reasons to minimize crowds. 
    • Customers should use Pentagon City as an alternative. 
    • Race participants with early start times are reminded that Metro opens at 7 a.m. and should plan travel accordingly. 

Orange Line:

  • Trains every 15 minutes

Yellow Line:

  • No Yellow Line train service through May 2023.
  • Huntington, Eisenhower Ave, King St-Old Town, and Braddock Rd stations closed through October 23. Free shuttle buses provided as follows:
  • Express shuttles will be available most of the day (from 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.)

Green Line:

  • Trains every 8 minutes

