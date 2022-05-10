Metro Red Line trains running every 10 minutes this weekend

WASHINGTON — Metro's Red Line trains will be running every 10 minutes this weekend. That's an improvement from last weekend when trains were running every 15 minutes. A reminder: In observance of the holiday on Monday, trains will operate on a Saturday holiday schedule, opening at 5 a.m. and closing at midnight.
Red Line:
- Trains every 10 minutes.
Blue Line:
- Trains every 15 minutes.
Due to major construction on the Blue and Yellow lines:
- Trains operate between National Airport and Largo/New Carrollton.
- Franconia-Springfield, Van Dorn St., King St-Old Town, Braddock Rd stations closed. Free shuttle buses will operate as follows:
- Express shuttles will be available most of the day (from 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.)
- Sunday only, due to the Army Ten-Miler:
- At the event's request, Pentagon Station will be closed from opening until 8 a.m. as the race will be using a staggered start for health and safety reasons to minimize crowds.
- Customers should use Pentagon City as an alternative.
- Race participants with early start times are reminded that Metro opens at 7 a.m. and should plan travel accordingly.
Orange Line:
- Trains every 15 minutes
Yellow Line:
- No Yellow Line train service through May 2023.
- Huntington, Eisenhower Ave, King St-Old Town, and Braddock Rd stations closed through October 23. Free shuttle buses provided as follows:
- Express shuttles will be available most of the day (from 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.)
Green Line:
- Trains every 8 minutes
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.