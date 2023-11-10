Metro hopes to have overnight bus service for some routes by end of 2023

The projected start date is Dec. 17.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) is proposing to bring overnight service to several bus routes in D.C. by the end of the year.

The overnight service would be available on 13 of Metro's existing bus lines and be available to riders every 20 minutes between 9 p.m., according to WMATA's proposal.

Bus service would be available overnight on the following routes: 32, 33, 52, 70, 80, 92, A6/A8, B2, H4, S2, V2, W4 and X2.

The routes that were chosen focus on D.C. as the funding will come from the District of Columbia, WMATA says.

The bus routes were selected to provide a "benefit to late-night workers and businesses," according to WMATA.

The transit authority is working to make sure the overnight service is properly staffed, which includes bus operators, bus garage mechanics and garage fleet servicers, bus communications specialists, bus operations managers, transit field supervisors and Transit Police officers.

WMATA is set to update the Board on the proposal at Thursday's meeting.

The presentation says they're projecting that overnight service will start on Dec. 17.