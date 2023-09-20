Metro updates list of lost items it will hold on to

Metro restricted lost and found storage due to pandemic-related budget constraints in 2021.

WASHINGTON — If you lost something on Metro and need to get it back, you may be in luck. Metro just updated its lost and found policy to keep a wider list of lost items left behind on trains, buses and Metro stations.

The new policy updates changes made to pandemic-related budget constraints in 2021 that restricted Metro's lost and found storage to wallets and electronics like phones, tablets and laptops only.

Now, Metro will hang on to lost keys, glasses, backpacks, headphones, luggage and purses and work to reunite them with their owners. But items like clothing, umbrellas and bikes will not be kept at lost and found. Nonreturnable items and any property unclaimed after 30 days will be disposed of, donated to charity, or auctioned, Metro says.

If the owner of an item is easily identified, such as by a license or tag, Metro says they will make every effort to contact them directly. Lost belongings can be picked up in person or mailed.