Metro to provide 'late night service' after Washington Commanders game against the Chicago Bears

WASHINGTON — Good news, sports fans! Metro is extending late-night service for those attending the Washington Commanders versus Chicago Bears game on Thursday.

In August, Metro extended its service for Beyoncé concertgoers attending the Renaissance World Tour at FedEx Field.

After the game, Downtown Largo and Morgan Blvd Stations will take fans anywhere they need to go in the rail system. Last trains will be held at transfer stations so customers can make their connection to any of Metro’s 98 stations.

Fans who choose to catch the last Blue Line train at Downtown Largo should arrive to the station by 12:25 a.m.

Fans who choose to catch the last Silver Line train at Downtown Largo should arrive to the station by 12:32 a.m.

Fans who choose to catch the last Blue Line train at Morgan Blvd should arrive to the station by 12:27 a.m.

Fans who choose to catch the last Silver Line train at Morgan Blvd should arrive to the station by 12:34 a.m.

During the extended service period, fans will only be able to enter Downtown Largo and Morgan Boulevard, the stations closest to FedEx Field. All other stations will be exit only. Customers are advised that the walk between FedEx Field and the Morgan Boulevard and Downtown Largo Stations can take more than 20 minutes, depending on crowds and other factors.

In addition to the extended service announcement, Metro unveiled a new 5-year partnership agreement between the agency and the Commanders investing in promoting Metro as the optimal travel option to-and-from games.

“This supports our strategic transformation plan to be customer-centric, grow ridership, and be a great regional partner,” said General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke. “We look forward to the many ways we can partner with the Commanders as they build a World Champion organization.”