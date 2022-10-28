Dulles Airport Metro, other Silver Line extension stops could take a little longer to open

The plan is to open in time for Thanksgiving travel, but Metro is still scared to commit to that date.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Many people have been waiting for decades for a chance to take the Metro to Dulles International Airport and on into Loudoun County, but when will that happen?

The wait could be almost over, but people are going to have to wait a little longer to pinpoint an exact opening date for the $7 billion Silver Line extension to the airport and beyond.

As many get ready for holiday travel, WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke cannot guarantee the best way to the get to the Loudoun County airport will be the Metro.

"If you haven't booked a flight by Thanksgiving now, Metrorail service to the airport is not your top issue," Clarke said.

Lots of people crowded the Thursday board meeting hoping for an answer about the Silver Line extension. Even though everything looks ready, Clarke is declining to pinpoint an opening date.

While no ⚪️🚇 date just yet we had a full @wmata Board meeting full of service & fare concepts to improve transit. We also recognized our Bus Rodeao award winners, @MetroTransitPD detectives for their hard work & special send off to CFO Dennis Anosike who had an amazing impact. pic.twitter.com/cV38srQ1Dk — Randy Clarke 🚌🚊🚍 (@wmataGM) October 27, 2022

"Everyone is trying to word it differently, to say, 'What's the date?' We don't have a date today," Clarke said. "I promise you all are the first people we're going to tell what's the date."

General Manager Clarke says there are still a few minor things on their list for the extension to Dulles and then on into two more stations in Loudoun County before opening. Things like a missing sign or two or some software that needs to be double checked.

But that's way better than last week, when a now-resolved argument between Metro and its safety regulator had Virginia's senators fuming.

"My patience is gone," Sen. Mark Warner said. "The riding public's patience is gone."

Clarke says Metro is cautiously optimistic that next week they are going to announce a date that the region will be really happy with.