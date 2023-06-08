Metro extends hours to help Beyoncé concertgoers get home

The last Silver Line train toward Ashburn will now depart Morgan Boulevard at 1:04 a.m. instead of 11:34 p.m.

MARYLAND, USA — Heads up Beyoncé fans! Metro is extending its last train by an extra hour due to inclement weather at the start of Sunday's Renaissance World Tour at FedEx Field.

The additional hour will be funded by the Tour to cover the $100,000 cost to run more trains, keep all 98 stations open for customers to exit, and other operational expenses. During the extended service period, those traveling by Metro will only be able to enter at Morgan Boulevard, the station closest to FedEx Field. All other stations will be exit only.

The last Silver Line train toward Ashburn will now depart Morgan Boulevard at 1:04 a.m. instead of 11:34 p.m.

Metro will make late trains available at transfer stations so customers aboard the final Silver Line train can rely on Metro to get them to their destinations on all lines.

Everyone in line at Morgan Boulevard at 1:04 a.m. will be accommodated.

For anyone traveling toward Greenbelt, free shuttle bus service to stations closed for the ongoing fiber optic cable installation project will be available from Ft. Totten.

Last trains tonight from Morgan Boulevard:

Silver Line Silver Line:

To Ashburn: 1:04 a.m.

Blue Line Blue Line:

To Franconia-Springfield: Customers traveling toward Franconia-Springfield should take the1:04 a.m. Silver Line train toward Ashburn and transfer to the Blue Line at Metro Center.

Concertgoers should be advised that the walk between FedExField and Morgan Boulevard Station can take up to 30 minutes, depending on crowds and other factors.