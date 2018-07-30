WASHINGTON – After a long contract battle, Metro and its employees have reached an agreement Monday.

According to Metro officials, a new five-year contract will provide some wage increases in exchange for greater employee contributions to health care.

The agreement will take effect in September after the board approves the deal.

“As with any constructive negotiation, we didn’t get everything we hoped for and neither did Local 2; however, this agreement fairly compensates employees while reducing Metro’s costs,” said General Manager and CEO Paul J. Wiedefeld. “We came together to make the hard choices that are necessary to keep Metro’s budget from growing beyond what the region can afford.”

The contract comes after two years of negotiations and demonstrations in the last few weeks over better pay and benefits.

