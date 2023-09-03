Person struck by train at Crystal City, Metro Blue Line service suspended

Train service is suspended between National Airport and Pentagon City.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Metro riders who take the Blue Line are being warned that service has been suspended due to a person being struck by a train at Crystal City Station on Thursday.

The service between National Airport and Pentagon City is suspended until further notice.

Shuttle buses have been requested by transit officials. Bus service has been established between the affected Metro stations.

The Arlington County Fire Department is assisting the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority with the incident at Crystal City Station.

Around 8:24 p.m. on Thursday, investigators received a report of person struck by a train at the station in Arlington.

Once at the scene, officers found the person who had been struck by the train.

This person has since been taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Firefighters are in the process of clearing the scene.

FINAL: 1 patient transported to an area hospital in critical condition. All fire department resources are in the process of clearing the scene. — Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) March 10, 2023

