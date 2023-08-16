Metro to host first Back-to-School Celebration and School Supply Giveaway

Metro will be kicking of the new school year with its first-ever Back-to-School Celebration and School Supply Giveaway.

WASHINGTON — As the 2023-2024 school year quickly approaches, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is aiming to make back to school a little bit easier and a lot more fun.

Metro will be kicking off the new school year with its first-ever Back-to-School Celebration and School Supply Giveaway. Families from across D.C., Maryland and Virginia are invited to visit the Fort Totten Station on Saturday, August 19 for music, food, games and free school supplies. The event will last from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Families with children from elementary to high school will be able to enjoy a moon bounce, miniature train rides, a live DJ and band, and free food.

The event will be hosted by the Metro Transit Police Department’s Community Services Bureau. The school supplies, that were collected by Metro employees across the region, will be provided to school kids and teens in the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia.

“This is an opportunity for our MTPD officers and employees to support the DMV and create positive relationships with the community,” said MTPD Chief Michael Anzallo. “Metrorail, Metrobus and MTPD help thousands of kids get to and from school throughout the year. In addition to keeping them safe, we want to ensure that every student has the supplies they need to start school.”

Metro General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke will also be at the event handing out supplies alongside other Metro executives.

