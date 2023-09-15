'Full scale' law enforcement exercise to shut down Capitol South Metro Station

People in the area may see and hear a great deal of police activity in and around the station, including simulated ammunition (blanks).

WASHINGTON — The Capitol South Metro Station will be closed on Sunday as emergency responders and staff take part in a "full-scale law enforcement exercise" in coordination with U.S. Capitol Police.

According to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), the exercise will simulate a real-life security threat to test operational coordination, communications, and response between law enforcement agencies.

During the exercise, more than 100 emergency responders and staff will take part in a simulated active assailant event within the Metrorail system. People in the area may see and hear a great deal of police activity in and around the station, including simulated ammunition (blanks).

"Please be assured this is only a drill," WMATA said in a press release.

Metro Transit Police, U.S. Capitol Police, DC Metropolitan Police, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police, and Metro staff from rail, bus, emergency operations, maintenance, and other personnel will participate in the exercise.

The live exercise will begin around 8 a.m. The Capitol South Station will be closed until around 2 p.m. Metro will provide free shuttle buses to replace trains between Eastern Market and Federal Center SW.

