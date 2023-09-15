'Full scale' law enforcement exercise to shut down Capitol South Metro Station

WASHINGTON — The Capitol South Metro Station will be closed on Sunday as emergency responders and staff take part in a "full-scale law enforcement exercise" in coordination with U.S. Capitol Police.
According to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), the exercise will simulate a real-life security threat to test operational coordination, communications, and response between law enforcement agencies.
During the exercise, more than 100 emergency responders and staff will take part in a simulated active assailant event within the Metrorail system. People in the area may see and hear a great deal of police activity in and around the station, including simulated ammunition (blanks).
"Please be assured this is only a drill," WMATA said in a press release.
Metro Transit Police, U.S. Capitol Police, DC Metropolitan Police, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police, and Metro staff from rail, bus, emergency operations, maintenance, and other personnel will participate in the exercise.
The live exercise will begin around 8 a.m. The Capitol South Station will be closed until around 2 p.m. Metro will provide free shuttle buses to replace trains between Eastern Market and Federal Center SW.
Customer Information
- Capitol South Station is closed from opening until approximately 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17. Free shuttle buses replace trains between Eastern Market and Federal Center SW.
- Shuttle bus locations:
- Federal Center SW – Third St SW and D St SW at the station entrance.
- Capitol South – Independence Ave SE & First St SE.
- Eastern Market – Pennsylvania Ave SE between Seventh St SE and Eighth St SE. Customers traveling westbound should board on Pennsylvania Ave SE opposite the station entrance. Customers traveling eastbound should board on Pennsylvania Ave SE at the station entrance.
- Customers should tap their SmarTrip card when exiting and re-entering the Metrorail system from shuttle buses. Riders traveling through the exercise area will be charged for a single, continuous trip.
- Metrorail service will operate as follows:
- Blue Line Franconia-Springfield to Federal Center SW and Eastern Market to Downtown Largo every 12 minutes.
- Orange Line Vienna to Ballston and Eastern Market to New Carrollton every 12 minutes. Customers should transfer to/from the Silver Line at Ballston to continue their trip.
- Silver Line Ashburn to Federal Center SW and Eastern Market to Downtown Largo every 12 minutes.
