Metro will expand train service to midnight starting July 18

WASHINGTON — Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) announced Thursday that Metrorail trains will be open until midnight seven days a week beginning Sunday, July 18.
The change of one of several WMATA's board approved earlier this month as the region begins to reopen following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, other bus and rail service improvements and fare changes will start being implemented in the fall – beginning Labor Day weekend – as many in the region prepare to go back to work and school. The board said they hoped the improvements would support the region's recovery and encourage more customers to return to transit.
The improvements approved by the board include the following:
Metrorail
- More frequent all-day service, including weekends: Trains will operate every 6 minutes on the Red Line and every 12 minutes on all other lines, seven days a week during off-peak hours (beginning September on weekdays, late 2021 on weekends).
- Better peak service: On weekdays, trains will operate every 5 minutes on the Red Line (late 2021) and every 10 minutes on all other lines (September) during peak hours to accommodate a return to work and school.
- Improved late-night service and hours: Metrorail will extend operating hours to midnight, seven days a week (July 18). After 9:30 p.m., late-night train frequencies will improve to every 10 minutes on the Red Line, and every 15 minutes on all other lines (September). Operating hours will expand until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays (September).
Metrobus
- Increased service: 20 bus lines will operate every 12 minutes or better, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m., seven days a week. (September)
- Increased service: 16 bus lines will operate every 20 minutes or better, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m., seven days a week. (September)
- Service restored or improved on an additional 46 bus routes. (September)
Fares
- Weekends: Flat fare of $2 on Metrorail. (September)
- Transfers: Free bus transfers to/from the rail. (September)
- Passes: Lower 7-day Regional Bus Pass price from $15 to $12. (September)
