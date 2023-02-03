Metrobus slams into jewelry store in Wheaton

WHEATON-GLENMONT, Md. — A Metrobus crashed into jewelry store in Montgomery County Thursday morning. Police and firefighters are on scene to figure out exactly what happened.
Authorities were called to the Jewelry Buyers Inc. at 2575 Ennallis Avenue in Wheaton for a report of a vehicle into building just before 10 a.m. Once on scene, police found a Metrobus had driven into the store.
No one was inside the store at the time of the crash, according to firefighters. Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, firefighters said.
Montgomery County Technical Rescue Teams are currently on the scene to make sure the store remains standing following the crash. The county will likely bring in subcontractors to help secure the structure, firefighters said.
Councilmember Evan Glass posted a photo to his Twitter page showing the scene of the crash.
Police have shut down Veirs Mill Road between Reedie Drive and University for the crash investigation.
Here is a live look at the scene from Sky9:
This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.