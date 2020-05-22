Jackknifed tractor trailer shuts down I-495 Inner Loop in Maryland

The driver was extricated and taken to the hospital.

CHEVY CHASE, Md. — A crash involving a tractor trailer has closed the Interstate 495 Inner Loop between Connecticut Avenue and Georgia Avenue Friday morning.

The crash was initially reported around 5:20 a.m. A tractor trailer carrying pallets of test tubes jackknifed and crashed, trapping the driver inside and spilling fuel onto the road.

The I-495 Inner Loop remains closed while crews on scene clean up the debris and fuel.

The driver was eventually rescued from inside the cab of the truck and taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Police say the cargo was not damaged in the crash and remains intact.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue PIO Pete Piringer says about two dozen rescue workers were on scene to extricate the trapped driver.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Motorists in the area are asked to expect delays and slow down as crews continue to work.