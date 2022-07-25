Maryland man dead after being kicked out of Lyft ride on Delaware highway

Investigators say the Lyft driver terminated the ride after a disagreement. One of the passengers was hit by a car and killed after exiting.

DEWEY BEACH, Del. — A man from Maryland is dead after he was kicked out of a rideshare driver's car on a Delaware highway, then struck by a passing vehicle.

Delaware State Police said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Sunday. Police say the victim and five of his friends hired a Lyft to drive them from Dewey Beach back to their residence in Bethany Beach.

As the group was heading southbound on Coastal Highway, there was a disagreement between the passengers and the driver, investigators said. The driver terminated the ride and stopped in the middle of the southbound left lane. The driver demanded all six passengers leave his car.

At that same time, a 2016 Toyota Corolla driven by a 27-year-old man was heading southbound on Coastal Highway in the same lane, approaching the stopped Lyft vehicle. As the Corolla's driver changed lanes to avoid the stopped car, he failed to see the pedestrian who had just exited the Lyft. The passenger had left the right rear passenger seat and was standing in the road, a preliminary investigation found.

The Corolla struck the pedestrian and stayed on the scene of the crash. The Lyft vehicle, possibly a white Honda Pilot, took off on Coastal Highway immediately after the crash, police said.

Investigators say the pedestrian, identified as a 43-year-old man from Clarksburg, Maryland, died at the scene. The other five passengers were not hurt.

The Lyft driver has not been identified by police and remains under investigation.