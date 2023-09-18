Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue reopens in both directions after crash

There is no word on the victim's current condition.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is reporting that Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast closed in both directions Monday due to a crash. The roadway has since reopened.

Just after 3 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Southeast D.C. At the scene, officers located a pedestrian trapped under a car who had been struck. Firefighters got the victim out and took them to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Currently, there is no update on the victim's condition at this time or any word on if they are expected to survive.

Police have not identified a suspect in this crash or any persons of interest.

The investigation into the car crash with critical injuries is active and ongoing.

Crash with entrapment 2700 block King Ave SE. Pedestrian struck & was trapped under vehicle. Firefighters have extricated the patient who is being transported with critical injuries. Call was dispatched at 3:04 PM. #DCsBravest — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 18, 2023

