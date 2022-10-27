Road Closures: 2022 Marine Corps Marathon returns in person

The Marine Corps. Marathon is back in person for the first time in two years.

ARLINGTON, Va. — After two years of hosting events virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Marine Corps Marathon is back in person in Arlington, Virginia.

The long-time event known as "the people's marathon" will kick off on October 28 with an opening ceremony. The actual marathon is scheduled for October 30.

The pandemic forced the event to be held virtually over the past two years, but the 47th running of the marathon will be back in person. That means road closures are back too. Here's what you need to know:

The following road closures will take place in Arlington County on race day:

From approximately 3:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Fort Myer Drive, from 19th Street N. to N. Meade Street

N. Lynn Street, from 19th Street N. to N. Meade Street

N. Moore Street, from 19th Street N. to Wilson Boulevard

Wilson Boulevard, from N. Oak Street to Southbound Route 110

17th Street N., from Clarendon Boulevard to N. Lynn Street

N. Oak Street, from Clarendon Boulevard to 17th Street N.

Northbound lanes of N. Oak Street, from Wilson Boulevard to 18th Street N.

N. Nash Street, from Wilson Boulevard to 17th Street N.

N. Kent Street, from 1691 N. Kent Street to Wilson Boulevard

Fairfax Drive, from N. Pierce Street to Fort Myer Drive

N. Meade Street, from Fairfax Drive to N. Marshall Drive

N. Marshall Drive, from N. Meade Street to Route 110

Southbound Route 110, from I-66 to Washington Boulevard

Northbound Route 110, from Route 1 to I-66/Wilson Boulevard

S. Fern Street, from 12th Street S. to Rotary Road

S. Eads Street, from 12th Street S. to Rotary Road

Army Navy Drive, from S. Hayes Street to 12th Street S.

Washington Boulevard, from Route 27/Northbound I-395 split to George Washington Parkway/Boundary Channel

I-395 South exit 8B, ramp to Route 110 North

I-395 North slip ramp into I-395 North HOT lanes

I-395 South HOT lanes at Route 1

I-395 North HOT lanes at Seminary Road

I-395 North Exit 8B to Pentagon/Route 27

I-395 South Exit 8A to Pentagon South Parking

Eastbound Washington Boulevard ramp to Eastbound Route 27

From approximately 6:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

19th Street N., from N. Lynn Street to Fort Myer Drive

Fort Myer Drive, from Key Bridge to Westbound Langston Boulevard

Fort Myer Drive, from 19th Street N. to Langston Boulevard

N. Moore Street, from 19th Street N. to Langston Boulevard

Langston Boulevard (Eastbound lanes only), from N. Lynn Street to N. Kirkwood Road

Spout Run Parkway (Westbound lanes only), from Langston Boulevard to George Washington Parkway

N. Lorcom Lane, from N. Edgewood Street to Spout Run Parkway

N. Lynn Street, from 19th Street N. to Key Bridge

N. Rhodes Street, from Key Boulevard to Eastbound Langston Boulevard

N. Veitch Street, from 19th Street N. to Eastbound Langston Boulevard

From approximately 6:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Westbound 15th Street S., from S. Eads Street to S. Bell Street

Ramp from Southbound Richmond Highway to 15th Street S.

Ramp from Northbound Richmond Highway to 15th Street S.

Southbound Richmond Highway, from Southbound I-395 to the 1200 block of Richmond Highway

From approximately 6:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Fort Myer Drive, from Westbound Langston Boulevard to Eastbound Langston Boulevard

N. Nash Street, from Westbound Langston Boulevard to Eastbound Langston Boulevard

Long Bridge Drive, from Boundary Drive to 12th Street S.

6th Street S., from Long Bridge Drive to S. Ball Street

S. Ball Street, from 6th Street S. to 10th Street S.

10th Street S., from Long Bridge Drive to S. Ball Street

12th Street S., from S. Eads Street to Crystal Drive

Crystal Drive, from 12th Street S. to 23rd Street S.

15th Street S., from S. Bell Street to Crystal Drive

18th Street S., from S. Bell Street to Crystal Drive

20th Street S., from S. Bell Street to Crystal Drive

I-395 North Exit 10A to Boundary Channel Drive

I-395 South Exit 10A to Boundary Channel Drive

I-395 South Exit 9 to Clark Street

At approximately 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, Southbound Route 110 will be closed from Washington Boulevard to Route 1 and will re-open at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

The listed re-opening times are approximate and will be dictated by the course cleanup efforts. Other roads not listed above may be closed at law enforcement discretion in the interest of public safety.

Street parking in the area will be restricted and motorists should be on the lookout for temporary “No Parking” signs. Illegally parked vehicles in violation of the posted signage may be ticketed and towed, if your vehicle is towed from a public street, call the Emergency Communications Center at 703-558-2222.