LIST: Traffic closures, restrictions for March for Life rally in DC

Road closures and parking restrictions will be in place Friday for the 2022 March for Life.

WASHINGTON — The annual March for Life rally will take place Friday, January 21, in D.C.

During the event, several streets will be closed and parking restrictions will be in place, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Here's a full list of the closures and restrictions that will be in place for the event.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 6 :00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will be closed to vehicular traffic from approximately 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street, NW to 2nd Street, NE

Pennsylvania Avenue from 7th Street, NW to 3rd Street, NW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Madison Drive, NW

12th Street Tunnel

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street Tunnel

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

3rd Street from C Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Drivers in the area of the rally should anticipate delays and use alternate routes if possible.