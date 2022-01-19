LIST: Traffic closures, restrictions for March for Life rally in DC

WASHINGTON — The annual March for Life rally will take place Friday, January 21, in D.C.
During the event, several streets will be closed and parking restrictions will be in place, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Here's a full list of the closures and restrictions that will be in place for the event.
The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will be closed to vehicular traffic from approximately 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.:
- Constitution Avenue from 14th Street, NW to 2nd Street, NE
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 7th Street, NW to 3rd Street, NW
- 12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Madison Drive, NW
- 12th Street Tunnel
- 10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW
- 9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW
- 9th Street Tunnel
- 7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- 6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW
- 4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- 3rd Street from C Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
Drivers in the area of the rally should anticipate delays and use alternate routes if possible.
MPD says drivers should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.
RELATED: Drivers hit, killed 3 pedestrians in Montgomery County. Now, advocates are calling for change
RELATED: Right lane remedy? After I-95 snowstorm mess, Virginia state senator pitches idea to try to keep roads safe
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.