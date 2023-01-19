Road closures, parking restrictions in place for March For Life rally

WASHINGTON — The annual March For Life rally returns to D.C. for its 50th annual march, and the first since the reversal of Roe v. Wade on Friday, Jan. 20. The event means several roads in the area will be closed and parking restrictions in place.
Here's what drivers need to know.
The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.:
- Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 3rd Street, NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 7th Street to 3rd Street, NW
- 14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- 12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW
- 10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW
- 9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW
- 7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- 6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW
- 4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- 3rd Street from Indiana Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- Madison Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW
- Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street, SW
The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.:
- Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 2nd Street, NE
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 7th Street, NW to 3rd Street, NW
- 12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW
- 12th Street Tunnel
- 10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW
- 9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW
- 9th Street Tunnel
- 7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- 6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW
- 4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- 3rd Street from Indiana Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- Madison Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW
- Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street, SW
- Independence Avenue from 7th Street, SW to 2nd Street, SE
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 2nd Street, SE to 4th Street, SE
All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.
The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.
