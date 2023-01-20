System outage cancels MARC trains Friday

The Maryland Transit Administration gave no estimated time for restoration.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Maryland Area Rail Commuter (MARC) train service is suspended Friday morning due to a system-wide outage, according to the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA).

An MTA spokesperson said technicians are working to restore service, but could not offer an estimated time for restoration. Early morning commuters found several trains had been canceled due to the outage.

As of 6:30 a.m., at least six trains had been canceled due to "system communication issues." MTA later suspended all service.

MARC Camden 843 - Cancelled -- Camden Line Train 843 (dpt Camden 5:30a) has been cancelled this morning due to system communication issues. We apologize for the inconvenience.

MARC Camden 842 - Cancelled -- MARC Camden Line Train 842 (7:00 dpt Washington) has been cancelled this morning due to system communication issues.

MARC Brunswick 874 - Cancelled -- MARC Brunswick Train 874 (dpt Martinsburg 5:25a) has been cancelled this morning due to system communication issues.

MARC Brunswick 872 - Cancelled -- MARC Brunswick Line Train 872 (dpt Martinsburg 5:00a) has been cancelled this morning due to system communication issues.

MARC Brunswick 890 - Cancelled -- MARC Brunswick Line Train 890 (dpt Frederick 5:00a) has been cancelled this morning due to system communication issues.

MARC Train Service Suspension -- Due to a system wide outage all service has been temporary suspended. No estimated time for restoration of service. Technicians are working to restore service. Updates will be provided as they beco... https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7 — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) January 20, 2023

MTA did not say what caused the outage, but say they will provide updates when available.