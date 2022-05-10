Man hit, badly injured in Manassas crash

Police in Prince William County said the man was flown by helicopter to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

MANASSAS, Va. — Prince William County Police Department officers say a man was badly injured after he was hit by a car in Manassas Wednesday night. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Sudley Manor Drive and Schofield Way.

A public information officer for the police department said the pedestrian was conscious when he was flown to a hospital with injuries thought to be life-threatening. He remains hospitalized Thursday morning.

Police say the driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators. Roads in the area were closed for several hours overnight while traffic reconstruction experts conducted their investigation. All roads are back open to traffic as of Thursday morning.

Police are still working to determine what led up to the crash. Additional information was not immediately available.