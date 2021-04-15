Man found lying on I-495 after allegedly jumping out vehicle, police say

Maryland State Police say they are investigating whether impairment contributed to the incident on the Beltway.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland State Police (MSP) is currently investigating an incident where a man was found lying in the travel portion of I-495 near College Park after allegedly jumping out of a vehicle.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, MSP troopers responded to the outer loop of I-495 at Route 450 in College Park after numerous calls were received reporting a body lying in the roadway.

Upon arrival, police said they found the body of a man wearing black sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt was found lying in the travel portion of I-495. A black Honda Accord was also located on the right shoulder with the engine running and in neutral, police said.

The driver of a tractor trailer told MSP police on the scene that he witnessed the driver of the Honda jump out of the open driver’s side window and attempt to jump onto the back end of his tractor trailer. Additionally, the driver also witnessed the Honda continue to travel without anyone inside the vehicle.

In a release to WUSA9, MSP believes that the Honda traveled on the right shoulder before it struck the guard rail and eventually came to a rest.

INCIDENT:I-95 OUTER LOOP PAST EXIT 20A MD 450 ANNAPOLIS RD (NB) 3/4 OUTER LOOP-RIGHT SHOULDER, 3 RIGHT TRAFFIC LANES CLOSED. #MDTraffic 08 — MD511State (@MD511State) April 15, 2021

MSP said the witness’ description of the driver of the Honda matched that of the man found lying in the roadway -- as multiple witnesses provided detailed descriptions to MSP regarding the incident.